LIVE UPDATES: Morocco versus Ghana (International friendly)

Ghana is playing Morocco

Hello and welcome to our live text commentary of the friendly match between the Black Stars of Ghana and Atlas Lions of Morocco.

CK Akonnor and his charges are looking to begin preparations for the world cup qualifiers on strong footing by beating the Moroccans.



Akonnor ahead of the game said he was expecting a tough contest but confident of victory.



“We are in for a match and we must show what we’ve done in the last few days. They are very close to each other and play to the best of their ability, which makes it difficult for us. The way Morocco plays, you must have a strategy to challenge them, so I’m looking forward to a disciplined team."



In his starting team, there is no Andre Ayew but there is Daniel Amartey who is making his first start in four years.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is leading the attack and flanked by Samuel Owusu and Joel Fameye.

Below is the line up



16.Razak Abalora, 2. Andy Yiadom, 14. Gideon Mensah, 4. Nicholas Opoku, 18. Daniel Amartey, 21. Baba Idrissu, 8. Emmanuel Lomotey, 13. Joel Fameyeh, 19.Samuel Owusu, 20. Mohammed Kudus,9. Jordan Ayew



Follow the live update here



