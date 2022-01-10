LIVE UPDATES: Morocco vs Ghana - AFCON 2021 Group C

Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew in action against Morocco

Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Africa Cup of Nations Group C opener between Ghana and Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

The Black Stars will be making their 23rd appearance, having won the competition four times. Meanwhile, the Atlas Lions will appear for the 18th time having won the competition once.



Morocco hold the best defensive record from the qualifiers after conceding just a goal in six-match during the qualifiers. The Black Stars, on the other hand, let in three goals in that regard.



This will be the fourth meeting between the two giants at the AFCON. In the previous three, both sides have one each with one match ending in a draw.



The North Africans won the last meeting between the two, beating Ghana 1-0 in an international friendly in July 2021.



While Ghana will be aiming for a good start and possibly go on to end their forty-year AFCON trophy drought, the North Africans similarly would want to end their 42 years wait for the AFCON trophy.

The Black Stars will be marking their 100th AFCON match, becoming the second country to achieve the landmark after Egypt.



Follow the update below







