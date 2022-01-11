LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Egypt (AFCON 2021 Group D)

Egypt star Mohammed Salah in action against Nigeria

Hello and Welcome to GhanaWeb's live updates of the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Nigeria and Egypt.

The Super Eagles face the Pharaohs at the AFCON for the 9th time- the fourth most-played fixture after Cameroon-Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire-Egypt, and Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana – all played 10 times.



Egypt won the last meeting between the two teams in 2010. However, Nigeria have the most wins of the fixture, 3 with Egypt winning two.



Egypt are on 16 games unbeaten run in the group stage group matches at the Africa Cup of Nations with 14 of those. Their last defeat in the group phase dates back to the 2004 tournament.



Nigeria, three times competition winners will be making their 19th appearance at the AFCON. Whereas, Egypt, the most successful country in the tournament with seven titles will be making the 25th appearance.

Follow the update below







