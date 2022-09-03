LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Ghana (CHAN Qualifiers)

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Galaxies of Ghana are playing Nigeria in the final game of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers.
Ghana won the first leg 2-0 and need to avoid a defeat at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to progress to the tournament.
The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.
Nigeria on the other hand must overturn a 2-0 deficit to stand a chance of playing at this year's CHAN
Ghana XI vs Nigeria:
GK: Danlad Ibrahim
DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom
MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),
ST: Abagna, Barnieh
Follow the live text commentary below
