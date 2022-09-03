5
LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Ghana (CHAN Qualifiers)

Match Report: Black Galaxies Beat Nigeria 2 0 In Cape Coast 77 Black Galaxies are in action

Sat, 3 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Galaxies of Ghana are playing Nigeria in the final game of the 2022 CHAN Qualifiers.

Ghana won the first leg 2-0 and need to avoid a defeat at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to progress to the tournament.

The Black Galaxies come into the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg which was played in Ghana a week ago.

Nigeria on the other hand must overturn a 2-0 deficit to stand a chance of playing at this year's CHAN

Ghana XI vs Nigeria:

GK: Danlad Ibrahim

DF: Randoph, Korsah, Alhassan, Yiadom

MD: Kassim, Nsobilla, Bashiru, Awako (C),

ST: Abagna, Barnieh

Follow the live text commentary below



