LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau – AFCON 2021

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the AFCON 2021 Group D match between Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau which starts at 19:00 GMT at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.
Nigeria eye a perfect finish in the group stages as they come up against Guinea Bissau in the final Group D encounter in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Super Eagles have proved to be strong contenders to win the AFCON after brushing aside Mo Salah's Egypt and thrashing Sudan.
Nigeria wants not only to top the group but to also bag 9 points in the group stages for the first time since 2006.
Nigeria boasts of some top stars including Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Nantes winger Moses Simon.
Guinea-Bissau could cause an upset to Nigeria as they seek a third-place finish to qualify to the next round of the tournament.
Guinea-Bissau lost their match to Egypt and drew with Sudan. However, a win could give them the chance to book one of the four spots in the Round of 16th stage.
