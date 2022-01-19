LIVE UPDATES: Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau – AFCON 2021

Nigeria's Super Eagles

Welcome to the LIVE UPDATES of the AFCON 2021 Group D match between Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau which starts at 19:00 GMT at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.

Nigeria eye a perfect finish in the group stages as they come up against Guinea Bissau in the final Group D encounter in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Super Eagles have proved to be strong contenders to win the AFCON after brushing aside Mo Salah's Egypt and thrashing Sudan.



Nigeria wants not only to top the group but to also bag 9 points in the group stages for the first time since 2006.



Nigeria boasts of some top stars including Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho and Nantes winger Moses Simon.