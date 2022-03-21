LIVE UPDATES: Otto Addo announces Ghana squad for Nigeria game

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Hello and welcome to the GhanaWeb coverage of Ghana’s upcoming game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff.

The Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo will address the nation on Monday, March 21, 2022, ahead of the imminent announcement of the squad to face Nigeria in the World Cup playoff.



Interim coach Otto Addo and his assistants Mas Ud Didi Dramani and George Boateng will be speaking on their team to face Nigeria, the plan for the game, and how to approach the match on Friday.



They will also use the opportunity in today’s press briefing to announce the squad and explain to Ghanaians why they delayed the announcement of the squad for the Nigeria game.



The delay in the announcement of the squad has left many fans of the Black Stars in suspense, but the Ghana Football Association insists it is a strategy to keep Nigerians off the Ghanaian squad.



Andre Ayew, Baba Rahman, Benjamin Tetteh, and Jordan Ayew are said to be out of the squad for their respective reasons.

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey will captain the Black Stars for the doubleheader against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the absence of Andre Dede Ayew.



Follow the live updates in the post below:



