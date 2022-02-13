LIVE UPDATES: RTU vs Hearts of Oak

RTU host Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.

Real Tamale United (RTU) host giants Accra Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for the Ghana Premier League matchday 17 fixture.



Hearts of Oak traveled to Tamale in search of the maximum three points after losing the Mantse derby to city rivals Great Olympics on matchday 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians are currently 7th on the Ghana Premier League table and need to close the gap between them and rivals Asante Kotoko who defeated Accra Lions 3-1 on Saturday, February 12 to take their points tally to 36.



12th-placed RTU are also looking forward to bouncing back from their matchday 16 defeat to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.



But the Pride of the North will have to battle the Phobians for the three points without their captain David Abagna Sandan who has not recovered from the injury he sustained in the camp of the Black Stars during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari made his debut last week and his presence in the team is expected to boost Samuel Boadu and his boys till the end of the season.



This game will be the last game of the first round of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League for both Accra Hearts of Oak and Real Tamale United and the two teams are prepared to go at each other.



Follow the live updates below:



