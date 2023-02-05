LIVE UPDATES: Real Tamale United vs Hearts of Oak - Wk.16

Real Tamale United take on Hearts of Oak

Welcome to matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League as Real Tamale United host Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale

Real Tamale United come into the match on the back of a disappointing 6-2 loss to Bechem United.



RTU will want to put up a good performance in front of their own fans and climb the league table.



RTU who are currently eighth on the table could move up to fifth.



Hearts of Oak come into the game having drawn at home in their last match against 10-man Legon Cities and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

A win for Hearts of Oak could see them move level on points with league leaders Aduana Stars, so they will be determined to come away with the three points.



The last time these two teams met in the league, RTU defeated Hearts of Oak 4-1 at Accra Sports Stadium.



Follow the LIVE UPDATES below



