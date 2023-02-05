0
Menu
Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Real Tamale United vs Hearts of Oak - Wk.16

Rtu Hearts FoISjt5XgAE5MMO.jfif Real Tamale United take on Hearts of Oak

Sun, 5 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League as Real Tamale United host Hearts of Oak at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale

Real Tamale United come into the match on the back of a disappointing 6-2 loss to Bechem United.

RTU will want to put up a good performance in front of their own fans and climb the league table.

RTU who are currently eighth on the table could move up to fifth.

Hearts of Oak come into the game having drawn at home in their last match against 10-man Legon Cities and will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

A win for Hearts of Oak could see them move level on points with league leaders Aduana Stars, so they will be determined to come away with the three points.

The last time these two teams met in the league, RTU defeated Hearts of Oak 4-1 at Accra Sports Stadium.

Follow the LIVE UPDATES below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: