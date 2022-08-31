LIVE UPDATES: Transfer deadline day

Some big name players are expected to be on the move

It’s transfer deadline day and clubs across the various European league are scrambling for players to improve their squads.

It is expected to be a busy day for all major clubs in Europe with teams making last-ditch efforts to augment their squad.



In England, Arsenal are making frantic efforts to get a midfielder and winger following injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny.



Chelsea have been hunting for a striker or forward and reports indicate either Aubameyang or Wilfried Zaha could arrive at Stamford Bridge.



Manchester United have sealed the $100m Antony transfer from Ajax but incomings have not been ruled out at Old Trafford. Could Cristiano Ronaldo get his move to a Champions League? One to look out for.



Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder and that will keep them busy today. Manchester City, Tottenham, and the others are looking to sign players.

In Spain, no major incoming are expected at Madrid as confirmed by Ancelotti but the same cannot be said of Barcelona who reportedly want to sign Bellerin on a free transfer.



There will also be major activities in the Italian League, Bundesliga, and French Ligue 1 and we’ll keep you updated on all major developments.



Mohammed Kudus and some Ghanaian players are also expected to be on the move by the close of the day.



Follow the live updates below



