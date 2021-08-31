LIVE UPDATES: Transfer deadline day - All the latest news

A photo of players who are expected to move before the transfer deadline ends

Hello and welcome to GhanaWeb’s coverage of the 2021 European summer transfer deadline day.

Ronaldo has made a sensational return to Man United while Lukaku has also found his way back to Chelsea, a club he signed for 10 years ago but there could be some late drama as the transfer window closes this night.



European clubs expect to complete all their transfer deals for the ongoing 2021/2022 season before the window closes today at 11:59 pm.



Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspurs, Real Madrid, and other top clubs in Europe are all expecting to complete one or two deals before midnight today.



Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez and Jules Koundé from Sevilla.

Wolves have also ended talks with Lille over the signing of midfielder Renato Sanches after the two clubs failed to find an agreement on a loan deal.



Follow the live updates below:



