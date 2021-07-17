LIVE UPDATES: WAFA vs Hearts of Oak (Coronation Day)

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Accra Hearts of Oak will be crowned champions today, July 17, 2021, at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope after their matchday 34 game against West African Football Academy (WAFA).



Following Asante Kotoko’s 2-1 defeat to Bechem United on matchday 33, Accra Hearts of Oak were declared champions of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League after their 1-1 drawn game against Liberty Professionals on the same matchday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



This game will be a mere formality for Accra Hearts of Oak as they have nothing to lose at the end of the game seeing thatas they have already sealed their league victory.



WAFA on the other hand needs to beat Accra Hearts of Oak today to pick the third place on the Ghana Premier League table as Aduana Stars and Medeama SC are all in contention to pick that spot.

Follow the live updates below:



