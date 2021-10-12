LIVE UPDATES: Zimbabwe vs Ghana (World Cup qualifier)

Hello and welcome to our text coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification games.
The Black Stars will continue their World Cup qualification campaign as they come up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe today in Harare, Zimbabwe.
Ghana goes into this game after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in Cape Coast in the first leg.
Ghana occupies the second spot in Group G with six points after winning two games and losing one to South Africa in his first three games.
This will be the second game for coach Milovan Rajevac who took over from Charles Akonnor who supervised Ghana's first two games in the qualification round.
Zimbabwe occupies the 4th spot in Group G with just a point after three games and will be counting on their home advantage in today's game.
Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew and youngster Fatawu Issahaku have both been dropped from Ghana’s starting eleven against Zimbabwe.
Follow the live updates below:
