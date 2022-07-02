LIVESTREAMED: 4th edition Ghana Football Awards

The ceremony is taking place at the Grand Arena, AICC

The 4th edition of the Ghana Football Awards is currently live at the Grand Arena, Conference Centre.

Ghanaian footballers who excelled in the year under review have been nominated for the prestigious awards gala.



The awards also celebrated the achievements of coaches, clubs and their CEOs while paying tribute to some retired players who once grassed the pitch.



Last year Black Stars’ Andre Ayew won the biggest award of the night as the Best Player of the Year. This year however, Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey, Mohammed Salisu and Jojo Wollacott have been nominated for the Ghana Footballer of the Year award.



Some of the finest musicians in the country are expected to grace the occasion tonight.

