LIVESTREAMED: Afriyie Ankrah, Sports Minister, others speak at e-Sports Summit 2022

E.Tv Ghana has gathered stakeholders in Ghana for the e-Sports Summit 2022, which is currently live at the Accra City Hotel.

The event will tackle issues relating to the financing of the national team with regard to bonuses and appearance fees, as well as the structure and its sustainability.



The e-Sports Summit 2022 has tabled the likes of Moses Foh Amoaning Esq., Fred Pappoe, and Neil Armstrong as panellists.



Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, and former Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, have also been lined up as panellists.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is expected to tackle issues relating to the 2014 World Cup fiasco and how we can avoid similar issues.

Current Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, will also open up about Ghana’s preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The GFA president, Kurt Okraku, who is a special guest at the summit, is also expected to address the gathering.



