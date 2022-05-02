LIVESTREAMED: Antoine Semenyo talks about plans to play for Ghana

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semeny, is currently LIVE on Happy 98.9 FM granting an interview on his chances of playing for the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo earned his first debut call up for Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff tie against Nigeria but later had to pull out due to injury.



Semenyo is relatively unknown among Ghanaians. The striker was born in west London to a Ghanaian father.



At Bristol City, Semenyo is finally flourishing this season after a string of loan spells.



He has been linked with several top-flight clubs in Europe including West Ham, Celtic and RB Salzburg.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below:





Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







