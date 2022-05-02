35
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Antoine Semenyo talks about plans to play for Ghana

Video Archive
Mon, 2 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bristol City striker, Antoine Semeny, is currently LIVE on Happy 98.9 FM granting an interview on his chances of playing for the Black Stars.

Antoine Semenyo earned his first debut call up for Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifying playoff tie against Nigeria but later had to pull out due to injury.

Semenyo is relatively unknown among Ghanaians. The striker was born in west London to a Ghanaian father.

At Bristol City, Semenyo is finally flourishing this season after a string of loan spells.

He has been linked with several top-flight clubs in Europe including West Ham, Celtic and RB Salzburg.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below:



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The end of Adwoa Safo’s dominance defined In NPP constituency elections
Otumfuo Osei Tutu Ii Arrives In The U.s. For Memphis In May
I left my UK-based boyfriend for a pastor because Holy Spirit revealed he will marry me – Woman recounts
‘I genuinely believe Ghana's army is useless’ – Barker-Vormawor barks again
2020 polls: Mahama’s running mate responds to Dr. Obed Asamoah's criticisms against her candidature
Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped, raped her every day
Sammy Kuffour reveals how he sold weed to survive
We shall take over the streets if we fail in court – Okudzeto Ablakwa
E-Levy: Some Ghanaians cry over being charged for GH¢100 threshold transactions
How the story of a Ghanaian engineer in Libya compelled Rwanda to sign asylum seekers’ deal with UK
Related Articles: