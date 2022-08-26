LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal (Preseason rematch)

Asante Kotoko SC

Watch live the actions as Asante Kotoko take on Al Hilal of Sudan in a second friendly match.

Asante Kotoko lost 2-0 in the first friendly game against the Sudanese giants on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.



In the 42nd minute, Senegalese youngster Lamine Jarjou scored for Al Hilal before Khater Awad's goal in the 88th minute sealed Al Hilal's victory over the Porcupine Warriors.



This will be Kotoko's 4th game in their preparation for the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League preliminary games.

Watch the rematch between Asante Kotoko and Al Hilal below:







JE/KPE