LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

Asante Kotoko host Elmina Sharks in a coronation match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kotoko will be officially handed the Ghana Premier League trophy after emerging champions of the 2021/2022 season.



It is an event-filled day for the Kotoko as top Ghanaian artistes have been billed to perform.



Multiple award-winning artiste, Kuami Eugune, veteran musician Pat Thomas, and gospel musician, Brother Sammy among others will all perform.



The Porcupines, following their triumph, have now won the GPL for a record 24 times. However, this is their first league title since 2014.



Having gone without a win in their last eight matches, the Sharks are currently found at the bottom of the log with just 22 points and will play a topflight football next season.



Meanwhile, Kotoko lead the table with 63 points and won the league with three games to spare.

The Reds head into their home game of the season from the backdrop of 2 wins, 2 draws, and a defeat from their last five matches.



Elmina Sharks, who have been relegated already have won none of their last five matches, drawing two and losing three.



