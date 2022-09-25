7
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (Live Commentary)

Video Archive
Sun, 25 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko lock horns with Accra Harts of Oak in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League matchday 3 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Hearts of Oak visit their arch-rivals Kotoko, who will be making their first appearance in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season after suffering an early exit in the CAF Champions League.

The visitors have played two matches already and without a win. They lost their opening day game against Aduana before sharing the spoils at home against their neighbours Great Olympics.

Hearts head coach, Samuel Boadu has come under pressure to turn things around as quick as possible.

Whereas Kotoko's new manager, Seydou Zerbo will want to make up for the Champions League defeat with a win over the club's arch-rival.

Kotoko lineup:

Ibrahim Danlad, Yusif Mubarik, Sheruf Mohammed, Augustine Agyapong, John Tedeku, Serge Zeze, Richard Boadu, Enoch Morisson, Isaac Oppong, Steven Mukwala, Stephen Amankonah

Hearts of Oak line up:

Richmond Ayi, Yakubu Zakari, Konadu Yiadom, Gladson Awako, Kwadwo Obeng, Junior Kaaba, Caleb Amankwah, Isaac Mensah, Dennis Korsah, Eric Esso, Suraj Seidu

Follow the live streaming below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Related Articles: