LIVESTREAMED: Asante Kotoko vs LaLiga HPC - Pre-season friendly

Asante Kotoko players

Asante Kotoko wrap-up their pre-season tour in Dubai with a final friendly match against LaLiga Academy HPC on Thursday night.

The match is being played at the Shababal Ahli Stadium in Dubai.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently in the United Arab Emirates where the team is holding a pre-season training camp.



Last Tuesday, the club was scheduled to face Atletico Arabia in a friendly match but the game was cancelled due to some technical issues.



Asante Kotoko drew 1-1 with UAE lower-tier side Liwa FC in their last game in Dubai.

Their first game in Dubai ended in a 1-0 defeat to Al Hilal United last week Thursday.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below







