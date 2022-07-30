2
LIVESTREAMED: Benin vs Ghana Black Galaxies (CHAN Qualifiers)

Black Galaxies 4567890.png Ghana's Black Galaxies

Sat, 30 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Benin host Ghana in the return leg of their Championship of African Nations Cup (CHAN) qualifier at the Amitie Stadium at 4:00 pm.

The Black Galaxies of Ghana defeated Benin by 3-0 in the first leg of the 2023 CHAN tournament scheduled to be staged in Algeria.

Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored the first goal in the 25th minute via a penalty.

A cross from Asante Kotoko’s Imoro Ibrahim found Hearts of Oak’s Mohammed Alhassan to head home the second goal in the game.

Captain Gladson Awako later sealed it with a brilliant goal from the box to the surprise of Benin’s goalkeeper.

Following their 3-0 loss to Ghana, Benin will have to beat Ghana by a four-goal margin to secure qualification to the next round.

Ghana is keen on succeeding in the qualifiers to secure a ticket to play at the upcoming tournament.

The Black Galaxies made a historic final appearance at the first edition in Cote D’Ivoire 2009 following a 2-0 defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ghana crashed out of the 2011 tournament in Sudan after going three matches without a win at the Group stage with the team’s last appearance coming in 2014 when the Black Galaxies lost 4-3 to Libya on penalties after a nerve-wracking goalless draw in regulation time.

Watch the LIVE match below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
