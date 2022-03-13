3
LIVESTREAMED: Ethiopia vs Ghana (Women's U-20 World Cup Qualifiers)

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black of Prince of Ghana are in action against their Ethiopian counterparts in the first leg of the 2022 Under-20 Women’s World Cup

The Princesses booked a place in the last stage of the qualifiers with a 7-1 win aggregate over Uganda.

The Black Princesses started their qualifying campaign by advancing after Mauritania withdrew in the first round which automatically took them to the second round where they beat Zambia by 1-0 on aggregate

They progressed to beat Uganda by 2 goals to one in Kampala and five goals to nothing in Cape Coast.

With Costa Rica in sight, the black Princesses are hoping to finish off the qualifying campaign without a defeat.

The FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup is slated for Costa Rica in August 2022.

Watch the game here

