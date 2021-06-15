LIVESTREAMED: Ghana versus South Korea (Under-23 friendly)

Meteors are in action against South Korea

The Black Meteors of Ghana are in action against their counterparts from South Korea in the last fixture of the two friendly matches.

The game marks the end of the Meteors’ Asia tour which has seen them swallow 13 goals in three games.



A chance for redemption awaits Paa Kwesi Fabin and his boys as they play a South Korea side they lost 3-0 to on Saturday.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has no injury worries so has named a team that on paper appears to be a solid team. It however remains to be seen if this team would be able to get a goal against the Koreans.



Ghana previously played Japan and conceded ten goals in two games. The friendlies form part of preparations by the two Asian countries for the 2020 Olympic Games which will be hosted by Tokyo, Japan.



Meanwhile, the GFA president has advised Ghanaians not to be overly worried with the scoreline as the matches are all part of efforts to finetune the team.

See Ghana’s team below



William Essu, Jonah Attuquaye, Frank Assinki, Imoro Ibrahim, Frank Amoabeng, Sabit Abdulai, Emmanuel Essiam, Frimpong Boateng, Kwame Poku, Joselpho Barnes, Osman Bukari.



Watch the game below



