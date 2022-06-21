LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Burkina Faso (WAFU U-17 semifinals)

Ghana take on Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the WAFU U-17 tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Starlets bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Nigeria on an opening day to beat Togo 3-0 in the second game and secured a semi-final spot.



Whereas the Baby Stallions, head into the game from the backdrop of a 100 per cent record, won all their group stage matches to finish top of Group B.



Both teams will be aiming to secure a ticket for the Africa U-17 Youth Tournament by progressing to the final.



Starlets head coach, Paa Kwasi Fabin has decided to field a strong starting eleven featuring goalkeeper Shaibu Issah.



Talented striker Abdul Razak Salifu is also starting and will be leading the lines for the Black Starlets this evening.

Meanwhile, Ousmane Camara, who has scored two goals in the tournament will lead Baby Stallions.



Watch the match video via the link below:







