LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Ethiopia (U-20 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers)

Sun, 27 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Welcome to the live streaming of Black Princesses FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Princesses are unbeaten in five qualification matches so far and would want to extend their streak to six.

The Black Princesses head into the tie from the backdrop of an emphatic 3-0 win from the 1st leg.

The Princesses will target a sixth consecutive FIFA U-20 World Cup appearance having played in the last five editions.

Experienced attacker Evelyn Badu is unavailable for the tie but Coach Ben Fukuo welcomes back Anasthesia Achiaa and Rahama Jafaru.

The two players have returned to the squad after missing the first leg encounter two weeks ago.



Watch the match via the link below

