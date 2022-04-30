1
LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Guinea (U-17 Women's World Cup qualifiers)

Sat, 30 Apr 2022

Watch live the actions as the Black Maidens of Ghana host their Guinean counterparts at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The Black Maidens defeated the Guineans 3-1 in the first at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Nongo in Conakry.

The game at home presents Ghana a chance to put the icing on the cake and claim a place at the FIFA World Cup.

The Maidens have appeared at the tournament 7 times with their best finish being 2012 edition

Watch the game being played at the Cape Coast Stadium below

