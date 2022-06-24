7
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Ivory Coast - U-17 WAFU 3rd place match

Video Archive
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Under-17 side, the Black Starlets, came up against Ivory Coast in the 3rd place match of the U-17 WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana's U-17 team suffered a painful 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso in the semi-finals of the tournament from a penalty.

The Black Starlets made it to the knockout phase of the tournament, having bounced back from a 4-2 loss to Nigeria on an opening day to beat Togo 3-0 in the second game to seal a semi-final spot.

Ivory Coast also lost their semi-final clash by 3-1 to Nigeria in the match. The Ivorians qualified out of the group stages, having placed 2nd in their group.

The Ivorians qualified from a group which had three teams with 3 points each. The team managed to seal qualification with a goal advantage after earning a 3-1 win over Benin.

The Black Starlets are expected to redeem their image by winning the 3rd place fixture, although they would not be playing at the u-17 AFCON and the u-17 World Cup.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below:



JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson