LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Madagascar (2023 AFCON Qualifiers)

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The road to Ivory Coast 2023 begins today for the Black Stars of Ghana who host the Barea of Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Otto Addo and his four-man technical team are chasing the first win of their Black Stars era, having drawn the first two against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ghana have suffered some big blows with deputy skipper Thomas Partey and defender Joseph Aidoo being ruled out of the game.

The arrival of skipper Andre Ayew, however is expected to be a big boost for the Black Stars.

Madagascar, who have a chunk of their players plying their trade on the African continent have no injury worries and are eyeing an upset over Otto Addo’s men.

The two countries have met twice with the Black Stars winning one and Madagascar winning one.

Coach Otto Addo is confident of victory this evening with high expectations that Andre Ayew and his charges will bang in the goals.

Madagascar are eyeing an upset with their goalkeeper affirming their determination to avoid a defeat tonight.

