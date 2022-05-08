9
LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Nigeria (WAFU U-20 Championship)

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Satellites were champions of the last edition of the sub-regional competition and went on to lift the 2021 African U-20 Cup of Nations.

Ghana begun this year's edition in a Group B opener against Nigeria at the Stade de Général-Seyni-Kountché, losing 2-0 to their West African rivals.

The Black Satellites will then face Burkina Faso in the next group game on Saturday, May 14 at the same venue.

Line up for the game: Gregory Obeng; Augustine Agyeapong, Mohaison Mahmoud, Emmanuel Agyei, Eugene Amankwah, Emmanuel Annor, Moses Bawa Zuure, Mohammed Yahaya, Jonas Adjetey, Zubairu Ibrahim, Abdul Abdullah.

