LIVESTREAMED: Ghana vs Zimbabwe (World Cup Qualifiers)

Ghana take on Zimbabwe

The Black Stars will continue their World Cup qualification campaign with a home game against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Ghana occupies the third spot in Group G with after points after winning a game and losing one to South Africa in his first two games.



This will be the first game for new coach Milovan Rajevac who took over from the sacked coach Charles Akonnor who supervised Ghana's first two games in the qualification round.



A 3-1 today for South Africa over Ethiopia takes the Bafana Bafana's to seven points and the Black Stars will have to beat Zimbabwe to keep their playoffs qualification alive.

Zimbabwe occupies the 4th seat in Group G with just a point after two games and will be counting on their good record against the Black Stars in today's game.



Watch the game below:



