LIVESTREAMED: Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko (2022 President’s Cup)

Welcome to the Livestreaming of the President’s Cup match between Accra Hearts of Oak versus Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match which is organized to honour the sitting President of the land and has been in session for decades and would have President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in attendance.



Asante Kotoko won the last edition of the cup in 2019 after they defeated Hearts of Oak 2-1 in penalty shootout.



Two weeks ago, the two sides engaged in a tough duel at the same venue which ended goalless.



Coming into this game, Asante Kotoko have been superb form losing just two games this season and currently sit top the league table.



Hearts of Oak on the other hand have struggled to keep up form as defending champions of the GPL. The Phobians are 7th on the league table with 26 points.

The Porcupines arrived in Accra on Wednesday after presenting their new bus to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The match will kick off at 6:00 pm and referee Gabriel Opoku Arhin would be in control of affairs at the center of the pitch.



