LIVESTREAMED: Hearts of Oak vs Great Olympics (GA Mashie Derby)

Hearts of Oak host city rivals Great Olympics on matchday two at the Accra Sports Stadium as they search for their first win of the ongoing season in the GA Mashie Derby.

The two Accra-based teams will face off on match day two of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.



Great Olympics recorded a win against Bechem United in their opening fixture against Bechem United at the same venue.



Samuel Abbey-Quaye was the hero of the game as the ‘Dade boys’ started off their campaign with a win under Coach Yaw Preko.



Hearts of Oak on other hand suffered a 1-0 defeat away to Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park.

A disastrous defending from The Phobians saw them lose to Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian’s side.



Coach Samuel Boadu will come under pressure should Hearts of Oak lose again to their city rivals ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.







