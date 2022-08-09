1
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Kotoko, Hearts to know opponet in CAF Champions League, Confed Cup

Video Archive
Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022-2023 CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds draw comes on in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, 09 August 2022.

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will know their opponent for the CAF Champions League preliminary round during the draw today.

While Kotoko will be monitoring to know their opponent for the first round, their arch-rivals and FA Cup winner, Hearts of Oak who will begin their Confederations Cup for the journey from the second round will get to know their potential opponent.

The two Ghanaian giants have stumbled in CAF interclub competition in the last decade and will be hoping to improve on their respective performances this season.

Preliminary rounds’ dates:

First Round (Home/Away): 09 – 11 Sep / 16 – 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 – 9 Oct / 14 – 16 Oct 2022

Watch the draw below



EE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo is third highest-paid president in West Africa – Report
Photos of Abedi Pele and his wife, Maha as they celebrate 35th anniversary
Dr. Amoako Baah talks reshuffle under Akufo-Addo
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
Related Articles: