LIVESTREAMED: Kotoko, Hearts to know opponet in CAF Champions League, Confed Cup

The 2022-2023 CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds draw comes on in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, 09 August 2022.

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko will know their opponent for the CAF Champions League preliminary round during the draw today.



While Kotoko will be monitoring to know their opponent for the first round, their arch-rivals and FA Cup winner, Hearts of Oak who will begin their Confederations Cup for the journey from the second round will get to know their potential opponent.



The two Ghanaian giants have stumbled in CAF interclub competition in the last decade and will be hoping to improve on their respective performances this season.



Preliminary rounds’ dates:



First Round (Home/Away): 09 – 11 Sep / 16 – 18 Sep 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 – 9 Oct / 14 – 16 Oct 2022



Watch the draw below







EE/KPE