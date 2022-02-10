LIVESTREAMED: Mahama Ayariga on Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mahama Ayariga takes his turn on Sports Check on GhanaWeb TV.

Mahama Ayariga offers his opinion on Ghana’s performance at the 2021 AFCON, highlighting a number of factors that he believes culminated in the abysmal showing in Cameroon.



He highlights the importance of ‘motivation’ to players of the Black Stars and tells an interesting story of how he motivated Asamoah Gyan to score that incredible goal against Algeria at the 2015 AFCON.



Who is Mahama Ayariga’s greatest Ghanaian players? Do you know the story behind the Grand Cherokee Jeeps the Mahama govt presented to the Black Stars players after the 2015 AFCON? Have you any idea on the background story to Avram Grant’s appointment in 2014?

The answers to these questions and a lot more are in a 30-minute interview which is airing now.



