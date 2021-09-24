37
LIVESTREAMED: Milovan Rajevac unveiled as Black Stars coach

Milo Kurt Unveiling.png New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac and GFA President Kurt Okraku

Fri, 24 Sep 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association is unveiling Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.

Milovan has signed a two-year deal with the Black Stars worth $45,000 a month.

He will assisted by former Black Stars players Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo who until his appointment was an assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund.

Milovan Rajevac is making a return more than a decade after leading the Black Stars to the finals and quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON and World Cup respectively.

His immediate assignment is double header against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Watch the livestream below

