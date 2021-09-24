LIVESTREAMED: Milovan Rajevac unveiled as Black Stars coach

New Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac and GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Football Association is unveiling Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac as head coach of the Black Stars.

Milovan has signed a two-year deal with the Black Stars worth $45,000 a month.



He will assisted by former Black Stars players Maxwell Konadu and Otto Addo who until his appointment was an assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund.



Milovan Rajevac is making a return more than a decade after leading the Black Stars to the finals and quarter-finals of the 2010 AFCON and World Cup respectively.

His immediate assignment is double header against Zimbabwe in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



