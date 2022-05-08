0
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Minister's press briefing with Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Sun, 8 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of information is holding a press briefing with the Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Sports Minister, Mustapha Usif is expected to speak about the upcoming 2023 African Cup of Nations, the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup, and the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Black Stars, Black Princesses, and Black Maidens have all qualified for their respective World Cup tournaments that will take place in 2022.

The minister will also speak about other issues and updates regarding the sports sector.

