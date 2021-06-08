LIVESTREAMED: Morocco versus Ghana (Friendly match)

Tue, 8 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Stars of Ghana took on Atlas Lions of Morocco in an international friendly match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
The game against the Moroccans is seen as a great preparatory match for the Black Stars ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers.
Skipper Andre Ayew is on the bench while his brother Jordan is leading the attack.
Daniel Amartey is starting in the heart of defence alongside Nicholas Opoku.
The midfield has Baba Salisu and Mohammed Kudus.
Watch the game below
