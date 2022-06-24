8
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Nigeria vs Burkina Faso - U-17 WAFU Final

Video Archive
Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria’s u-17 side come up against Burkina Faso in the final of the U-17 WAFU tournament at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nigeria has enjoyed a good campaign and has been tipped to win the tournament after their perfect start.

Nigeria defeated host Ghana by 4-2 in the opening fixture for the tournament before going ahead to beat Togo 3-1 in their second match to qualify out of the group stages as leaders.

The Nigerians continued their dominance in the semi-finals as they beat Ivory Coast by 3-1 to seal a final berth and qualify for the u-17 AFCON tournament.

The Burkinabe on the other hand started the tournament with a 2-1 win over Niger and later earned a 2-1 win over Benin in their second fixture.

Burkina Faso mounted a strong team to beat Ivory Coast by 4-2 to seal their qualification to the knockout phase after topping the group with 9 points.

The Burkinabe pipped Ghana by 1-0 in the semi-finals to make it to the final of the tournament.

Tonight’s match is expected to crown the tournament winner following a good campaign by both Nigeria and Burkina Faso.

JNA/FNOQ

Watch the LIVESTREAM below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson