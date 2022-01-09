LIVESTREAMED: Opening ceremony of AFCON 2021 in Cameroon

The Mascot for the AFCON

Watch the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon.

Host country Cameroon open the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament against Burkina Faso at Stade Omnisport Paul Biya in Yaounde.



The Indomitable Lions hope to commence their first game on a high note with a win in front their home fans.



Five years after winning the tournament Cameroon at the AFCON 2017 are looking forward to win their sixth one having also previously won the 1984, 1988, 2000 and 2002 editions.



After missing the last edition in Egypt, Burkina Faso are back to make their 12th appearance at the tournament with a big game against Cameroon who are making their 20th appearance at the tournament.



Only Egypt (25), Ivory Coast (24) and Ghana (23) have taken part at in Afcon finals more than Cameroon.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso have previously met twice at the Afcon finals, both meetings being group games with the Indomitable Lions winning 1-0 in 1998, before a 1-1 draw in 2017.



Boosting the Indomitable Lion’s confidence apart from being hosts, is going into this match on the backdrop of four straight wins in their 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including beating Ivory Coast 1-0 in November.



Their opponents Burkina Faso have not tasted defeat in their last eight games, including an international friendly match 0-0 draw against Mauritania and a 3-0 victory over Gabon as they prepared for this tournament.



