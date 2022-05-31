2
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: Otto Addo, Andre Ayew address the press ahead of Madagascar game

Otto Addo6R0A9964 750x536 1 Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and skipper Andre Dede Ayew are speaking to the press ahead of Ghana's game against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Black Stars will open the qualifiers on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 against the Malagasies at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Otto Addo will address issues on his selection as well news from the team's camp with regard to injuries.

The controversial call-up of Mubarak Wakaso will also come up in the presser.

The game will be live on GhanaWeb and GhanaWeb TV

Watch the press conference here

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’
Tariq Lamptey details reasons for his visit to Ghana
Odartey Lamptey weeps as he talks about his new wife on live TV
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Related Articles: