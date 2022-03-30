19
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMED: President Akufo-Addo meets Black Stars players

Black Stars Team 2022 Presidency Black Stars players at the presidency

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is meeting the Black Stars following their qualification to the 2022 World Cup.

The President is hosting the team to commend them for qualifying at the expense of Nigeria on Tuesday, March 30, 2022.

The Black Stars sealed qualification to the World Cup via the away-goal rule after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off.

President Akufo-Addo in the immediate aftermath of the match spoke to the head coach of the team, coach Otto Addo to congratulate him and the players for the feat.

He assured that the government will provide the needed support to the team to excel at the World Cup.

He also indicated the readiness of the country to tie Otto Addo down to a long-term contract.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar
Related Articles: