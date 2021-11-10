LIVESTREAMED: Pure FM Sports with Bright Kankam Boadu

Ace Ghanaian sports journalist Bright Kankam Boadu is live with another edition of the Pure Sports on Kumasi-based Pure 95.7 FM.
The weekly sports morning show hosted by the journalist who has close to two decades of experience in the sports journalism field discusses all the trending news in the world of sports.
This episode of Pure FM Sports will preview the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League matchday three fixtures.
Ghana will play Ethiopia at the Orlando Pirates Sports Stadium on Thursday, November 11, 2021.
Kwabena Afriyie Obeng 'Ob Trice'(a law student) and Christian Adusei (professional teacher) are the regular pundits on the show.
Watch the show below:
