LIVESTREAMED: SAFA meet the press to address protest to FIFA over penalty incident

Wed, 17 Nov 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
South African Football Association is currently holding a press briefing to address their protest to FIFA on the penalty referee Ndiaye Maguette awarded Ghana.
The Bafana Bafana's are accusing referee Moguetta Ndiaye of cheating them in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.
Watch the press conference of the South African Football Association in the link below
