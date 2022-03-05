LIVESTREAMED: Senegal vs Ghana - FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Maidens take on the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal in the first leg encounter of the FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup Qualifiers in Thies, Senegal.

Coach Baba Nuhu of Black Maidens has named a strong team to face the Young Teranga Lionesses of Senegal.



Ampem Darko’s Deborah Brown has been given the nod as the safest pair of hands for the side with compatriot, Comfort Yeboah starting in the right back role.



Zuleiha Fuseini and Rose Boakyewaa of PearlPia and Ampem Darkoa Ladies will headline the defensive line while Bolga All Stars’ Magdalene Awuni defends on the left.



Supreme Ladies’ Nancy Amoh, Hasaacas Ladies’ Success Ameyaa, Dreamz Ladies’ Stella Nyamekye and Captain Georgina Ayisha Aoyem complete a solid quartet in midfield.

WPL top scorer, Princess Owusu of Fabulous Ladies and Mariam Maltiti Iddi of PearlPia Ladies lead upfront.



Watch the LIVESTREAMED match below



