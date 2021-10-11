LIVESTREAMED: Wontumi Nationwide Sports with King Eben

King Eben is the host of Wontumi Nationwide Sports

Renowned sports broadcaster King Eben sits with his pundits to discuss major issues in sports.

On the bill is Ghana's victory against Zimbabwe as well as preparations towards the second leg expected to be played in Harare, Zimbabwe.



The Black Stars had their first win under new coach Milovan Rajevac with a 3-1 victory over the Warriors of Zimbabwe and Kweku Edilson with video evidence will explain the various tactical battles that aided Ghana’s win in Cape Coast.



King Eben sits with Collins Atta Poku(a lecturer at the Christian Service University) and Kweku Edilson.

Watch today’s episode in the post below:



