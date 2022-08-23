0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Asante Kotoko vs Al Hilal (Pre-season friendly)

Asante Kotoko Pull Out Of GHALCA Top 6 Tournament.png Asante Kotoko SC

Tue, 23 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko begin their pre-season in Sudan with a friendly game against giants Al Hilal on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

New captain Richard Boadu will lead Asante Kotoko from the tunnel for the first time in his footballing career after being promoted by the management of the club.

Asante Kotoko have already won two preseason games in Ghana and will want to use Al Hilal to prepare for the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors will also play against rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Super Cup on September 5, 2022, in front of their home fans at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Watch the game between Asante Kotoko and Al Hila below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Inside story of how six Lower Manya Krobo residents sustained gunshot wounds
Delta Airline number N195DN banned from flying to Ghana
KKD takes ‘kid brother’ Adom-Otchere to the cleaners
SP goes after Customs again, investigates auctioning of cars, goods
Odike questions Manhyia over his banishment
Ghanaians attack Vinicius Jr for 'disrespecting' Richard Olele Kingson
Cedi depreciation: Mahama mocks Bawumia
Ex-gratia: I will speak soon - Togbe Afede
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Related Articles: