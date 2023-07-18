0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: Black Queens vs Guinea (Olympic qualifiers)

Black Queens F1BEoRWAAYiNHY The Black Queens of Ghana

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The senior women's national team, the Black Queens, face Guinea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Black Queens take on their Guinea counterparts in the second leg of the first-round of qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Black Queens defeated their opponents 3-0 in Conakry in the first leg.

Ghana's Vivian Adjei Konadu, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu scored the goals for the Black Queens.

Following their victory in the first leg, coach Nora Hauptle expressed her satisfaction with her team's performance but lamented the missed opportunities, stating that they could have scored more goals.

The Swiss coach expects her players to capitalize on their home advantage and make the second leg easier, with the support of the home fans.

The Black Queens winning streak began with a 3-0 triumph over Benin in an international friendly, with goals from Princella Adubea, Sandra Owusu Ansah, and Evelyn Badu.

The Black Queens aims to restore confidence in the national team as they strive to book a spot at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. A win against Guinea will propel them to the next round of qualifiers, where they will face the winner of the match between Rwanda and Uganda.

Watch the LIVESTREAM below

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bawumia’s team slammed for unauthorized use of chief's house for campaign
IGP accused of keeping some retired officers at post – Adom-Otchere
Mahama visits Haruna Iddrisu at his home
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman