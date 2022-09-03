LIVESTREAMING: FIFA World Cup trophy arrive in Ghana

The FIFA World Cup trophy has arrived in Ghana as part of the tour to gather momentum for the tournament which begins in November.

The trophy is being toured in African countries who would be participating in the tournament which would be hosted in Qatar.



Football fans in Ghana, Senegal, Tunisia, Cameroon, and Morocco who have qualified for this year's World Cup will see the trophy tour live in their country.



As part of the trophy tour in Ghana, Coca-Cola will be hosting a session for football fans to take pictures with the trophy.



France World Cup winner, David Trezeguet is expected to land in the country with the trophy as part of the tour.

The most iconic trophy will stop in 51 countries and territories, taking Coca-Cola and FIFA one step closer to the goal of the trophy visiting each of FIFA’s 211 member associations by 2030.



Watch the LIVESTREAM below



