LIVESTREAMING: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi grants interview

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is live on Onua TV for the breakfast show.
The ex-GFA boss who left his post in 2018 following his exposé in the Anas documentary is sharing his experience as a football administrator.
Key among the issues he is talking about is Ghana's quest of ending the 40-year drought of winning the AFCON trophy.
The experienced football administrator is sharing insights on how the Black Stars can beat other competitive African teams to win the trophy.
Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is also a guest on the show.
Watch the livestream below.
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles:
- GFA Licence D coaching course for Western Region takes off at Takoradi
- WPL Week Three: Hasaacas, Dreamz Ladies seek to maintain winning streak
- GFA Safety and Security Committee appoints coordinators for three matches
- AFCON 2021: Milovan Rajevac has given us a perfect squad – George Afriyie
- GFA to launch Ghana Football App on Monday
- Read all related articles