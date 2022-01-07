9
LIVESTREAMING: Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi grants interview

Kwesi Nyantakyi231 Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi

Fri, 7 Jan 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi is live on Onua TV for the breakfast show.

The ex-GFA boss who left his post in 2018 following his exposé in the Anas documentary is sharing his experience as a football administrator.

Key among the issues he is talking about is Ghana's quest of ending the 40-year drought of winning the AFCON trophy.

The experienced football administrator is sharing insights on how the Black Stars can beat other competitive African teams to win the trophy.

Ex-Kotoko striker Eric Bekoe is also a guest on the show.

Watch the livestream below.

