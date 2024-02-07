LIVESTREAMING: GFA face Kumasi sports media after 2023 AFCON fiasco

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is holding a press briefing with the press concerning the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament at the Lancaster Hotel, Kumasi on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.

The Black Stars failed to win a single game in Ivory Coast, and crashed out at the group stage, leading to widespread frustration among fans and calls for accountability.



In a bid to address the mounting pressure, the GFA has called a press conference at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi. This "MEET THE PRESS" session, initiated by President Kurt Okraku's administration, aims for transparency and open dialogue.



GFA president Kurt Okraku, alongside Executive Council members, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, and key officials, will face questions about the team's failings.

