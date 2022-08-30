0
Menu
Sports

LIVESTREAMING: GFA hold 28th Ordinary Congress

Video Archive
Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Football Association are holding their 28th Ordinary Congress at Pampram ahead of the new football season.

The FA during the congress have announced a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank to the headline sponsor for the National Division one league.

"The GFA has successfully concluded a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank that will see the bank come on board as official bankers of the FA and also headline sponsors of the Division one League," Okraku said.

Among other things that will be tabled for discussion are the agenda for the new season, the activity report and the financial statements and auditors' report.

The 2022/2023 football season is set to commence on Monday, September 9 to September 12, 2022.

Wtach the congress below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Related Articles: