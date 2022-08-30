LIVESTREAMING: GFA hold 28th Ordinary Congress

The Ghana Football Association are holding their 28th Ordinary Congress at Pampram ahead of the new football season.

The FA during the congress have announced a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank to the headline sponsor for the National Division one league.



"The GFA has successfully concluded a $250,000 partnership deal with Access Bank that will see the bank come on board as official bankers of the FA and also headline sponsors of the Division one League," Okraku said.



Among other things that will be tabled for discussion are the agenda for the new season, the activity report and the financial statements and auditors' report.

The 2022/2023 football season is set to commence on Monday, September 9 to September 12, 2022.



Wtach the congress below



